Avanti Feeds board recommends dividend of Rs 6.25 | Avanti Feeds

As per the regulatory fillings, Avanti Feeds board of directors on Wednesday recommended a dividend of Rs 6.25 per share. The dividend for the shares with face value of Rs 1 will be distributed after the approval of shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Avanti Feed Ltd Shares

The shares of Avanti Feed Ltd on Wednesday at 3:11pm IST were at Rs 379.80, up by 4.20 per cent.