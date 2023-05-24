Avanti Feeds board recommends dividend of Rs 6.25

As per the regulatory fillings, Avanti Feeds board of directors on Wednesday recommended a dividend of Rs 6.25 per share. The dividend for the shares with face value of Rs 1 will be distributed after the approval of shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.
Avanti Feed Ltd Shares
The shares of Avanti Feed Ltd on Wednesday at 3:11pm IST were at Rs 379.80, up by 4.20 per cent.
Read Also
Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Hindalco net profit drops to Rs 2,411 cr, Hitachi Energy net profit dips to...
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)