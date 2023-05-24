 Avanti Feeds board recommends dividend of Rs 6.25
The dividend for the shares with face value of Rs 1 will be distributed after the approval of shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Wednesday, May 24, 2023
As per the regulatory fillings, Avanti Feeds board of directors on Wednesday recommended a dividend of Rs 6.25 per share. The dividend for the shares with face value of Rs 1 will be distributed after the approval of shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Avanti Feed Ltd Shares

The shares of Avanti Feed Ltd on Wednesday at 3:11pm IST were at Rs 379.80, up by 4.20 per cent.

