Automation startup Uniphore gets $400 mn at $2.5 bn valuation

Uniphore, the start-up which is into conversational automation, has raised $400 million in its Series-E funding round, led by foreign fund NEA, March Capital and other existing investors along with new entities, at a valuation of $2.5 billion.

With this round, the Chennai-headquartered Uniphore's total funding has touched $610 million at a valuation of $2.5 billion.

The company, co-founded by Umesh Sachdev, who is also the chief executive, said this is its largest to date and will be used to extend its technology and market leadership with advancements in voice AI, computer vision and tonal emotion, apart from expanding its operations to North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The market for automating enterprise conversations has rapidly accelerated in the past few years as companies recognise the impact of positive customer interactions on their brand image and customer loyalty. As a result, many businesses have turned to artificial intelligence and automation to create smooth and frictionless customer experiences.

Uniphore's conversational automation engine delivers powerful and innovative solutions to help enterprises not just survive but thrive amidst all the demands placed on them by customers.

He said that with this investment, Hilarie Koplow-McAdams of NEA will be on the board of Uniphore.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:00 PM IST