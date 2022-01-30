Automakers to suffer from chip, labour shortages amid new Covid surges: IDC

With Covid-19 continuing to impact the global economy in its second year, the automotive semiconductor market will experience uneven shortages and tight supply amid labour shortfall, according to a new IDC report.

The IDC expects tight semiconductor supply to continue through the first half of 2022 as the industry builds up inventory to normal levels.

The automotive market continues to be impacted as chips move upstream, limiting automobile manufacturing and driving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

"Automotive semiconductors will continue to be a limiting constraint on the automotive market through the first half of 2022," Nina Turner, research manager said.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 07:50 PM IST