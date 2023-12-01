Auto Sales November 2023: Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector Records Sales Of 31,069 Units In India |

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), part of the Mahindra Group, today announced its tractor sales numbers for November 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Domestic sales in November 2023 were at 31,069 units, as against 29,180 units during November 2022.

Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during November 2023 were at 32,074 units, as against 30,528 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,005 units.

Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said “We have sold 31069 tractors in the domestic market during November 2023, a growth of 6% over last year. The festive season saw high demand pull in the domestic market, supported by Kharif harvest realisations, with retails being strong during Dhanteras and Diwali. Terms of trade continue to be favourable for farmers; while rural spending by Government and progress in Rabi sowing are the factors to watch out for. In the exports market, we have sold 1005 tractors.”

Farm Equipment Sector Summary

In November 2023, the Farm Equipment Sector displayed a 6 percent increase in domestic sales, reaching 31,069 units compared to 29,180 units in November 2022. Cumulative domestic sales for November showed a marginal decrease of 1 percent, totaling 279,129 units in 2023 compared to 282,024 units in the previous year. Exports experienced a decline of 25 percent, with 1,005 units exported in November 2023 compared to 1,348 units in the same period last year.

Cumulative exports for November reported a substantial 32 percent decrease, amounting to 8,475 units in 2023 compared to 12,547 units in 2022. Overall, the total sales for November showed a 5 percent increase, reaching 32,074 units compared to 30,528 units in November 2022. Cumulatively, the total sector sales reflected a 2 percent decrease, totaling 287,604 units in 2023 compared to 294,571 units in the previous year.