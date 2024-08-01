Auto Sales August: Major Automobile Companies Including Tata, Toyota Release Their Numbers; Check Here For Details

File Photo

Ashok Leyland

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported an 8 per cent decline in total sales at 13,928 units in July 2024 as compared to 15,068 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were down 9 per cent at 12,926 units as against 14,207 units in July 2023, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market were at 7,685 units as against 8,974 units in the year-ago period, down 14 per cent, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market last month were flat at 5,241 units as against 5,233 units in the year-ago period, the company said.

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said its wholesales dipped 3 per cent year-on-year to 64,513 units in July. |

Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said its wholesales dipped 3 per cent year-on-year to 64,513 units in July.

The automaker had sold a total of 66,701 units in July 2023, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

Domestic dispatch of vehicles to dealers saw a dip of 3 per cent to 49,013 units last month from 50,701 units in the year-ago period, according to the statement.

Exports also witnessed a decline of 3 per cent year-on-year to 15,500 units in July.

Tata Motors sales dip 11 pc in July at 71,996 units New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Tata Motors on Thursday reported an 11 per cent year-on-year dip in total sales at 71,996 units in July. | File

Tata Motors

Tata Motors on Thursday reported an 11 per cent year-on-year dip in total sales at 71,996 units in July.

The company had sold 80,633 units in July 2023.

The total domestic sales dipped 11 per cent and stood at 70,161 units last month as against 78,844 units in the year-ago period, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Sales of passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market, were down 6 per cent at 44,954 units as compared to 47,689 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Commercial vehicle sales declined 18 per cent to 27,042 units in July as against 32,944 units in the year-ago period.

Read Also Bajaj Finserv Share Price Tumbles Despite Growth In Net Profit

Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported an 11 per cent year-on-year growth in total vehicle wholesales, including exports, at 3,54,169 units in July. / Representative Image |

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported an 11 per cent year-on-year growth in total vehicle wholesales, including exports, at 3,54,169 units in July.

The Pune-based automaker had sold 3,19,747 two-wheelers and commercial vehicles in July 2023, according to a company statement.

Total domestic sales (including commercial vehicles) rose 18 per cent to 2,10,997 units in the last month compared to 1,79,263 units sold in the same month last year.

Total exports during the month under review rose 2 per cent to 1,43,172 units from 1,40,484 vehicles in the year-ago period.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday reported a 44 per cent growth year-on-year in total wholesales at 31,656 units in July.

The company said it was its best monthly sales ever.

The automaker had reported dispatch of 21,911 units in both domestic and exports in the same month last year.