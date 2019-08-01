Auto majors in slow lane; sales see double-digit slump in July

New Delhi: Continuing to face rough weather, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and three other auto majors reported a double-digit decline in sales in July as consumer sentiment remained subdued. Market leader Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said its domestic sales were down 36.3% last month. Mini segment, comprising Alto and old WagonR, saw a massive slide of 69.3%. Similarly, the company's high selling compact segment, which includes models such as New WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire, sales were down 22.7%, it said. Sales of utility vehicles, including Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, fell 38.1%.
Rival Hyundai Motor India reported 10% dip in domestic sales from 2018. Likewise, homegrown utility vehicle major Mahindra & Mahindra reported 16% decline in domestic market. The company's passenger vehicle segment, which includes utility vehicles, cars and vans, reported sales dip of 15%. Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) reported 48.67% decline in domestic sales. Similarly, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said its domestic sales declined 24%. In the two-wheeler space, Bajaj Auto saw its domestic sales dip 13% last month as against July 2018. TVS Motor Company reported 15.72% decline in domestic two-wheeler sales.
