Auto Expo 2023: India's first solar car and green hydrogen shine spotlight on sustainability

Vayve Mobility launching their solar car, the Eva. | Twitter

In a world which faces an urgent need for going green in the face of climate change, India has set a target to decarbonise 50% of its energy mix by 2030. The NITI Aayog has already made it clear that emission-free mobility will play a key role in driving India towards complete decarbonisation. As the government tries to accelerate EV adoption via policies, other green alternatives have come in the spotlight at India's Auto Expo 2023.

Shining the light on India's first solar car

Vayve Mobility's Eva. | Twitter

As the event was opened up for public on Friday, India's first solar car Eva was unveiled at the expo in Noida. The car which can carry two adults and a child, has been developed by Pune-based Vayve Mobility.

Reminscent of Tata's ambitious Nano, the Eva comes with the option of solar panels on the roof, which recharge its battery when left out in the sun.

Running 250 kilometre on a single charge, Eva can be connected via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto platforms.

Solid energy storage with aluminium batteries

Another innovation at the expo, that can transform India's EV landscape, is the aluminium air battery, which uses the light metal to store energy.

With an established aluminium industry, India can benefit from the tech that uses its high energy density, so that vehicles can store power for a longer time.

Green hydrogen in focus

Days after reports that the Indian government seeks bids for green hydrogen plants in India, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari also batted for the clean fuel.

Green hydrogen is generated by separating hydrogen from oxygen by passing a high voltage current through water.

These solutions for an emission free future were showcased alongside electric cars from high-selling brands including Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki and Tata.