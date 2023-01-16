Auto Expo 2023: Components Show saw largest-ever visitor footfall | Image: Auto Expo (Representative)

New Delhi: A large number of people visited the just-concluded 16th edition of Auto Expo 2023—Components Show.

The four-day event that ended on Sunday saw the largest-ever footfall of 1,22,500 business delegates from 65 countries.

The 800-plus exhibitors from 15 countries, including six country pavilions -- France, Germany, Japan, Poland, South Korea, and the United Kingdom -- had their stalls packed with visitors from India and abroad.

The auto components show, which is powering India's growth engine, marked the start of a new era, full of opportunities to innovate and Make in India for the World.

One of the main reasons for holding the expo was to localise electronics for Indian markets. The Indian auto component market is doing well overall, with solid growth being observed in practically all of its sectors.

The subject and focus of the Components show, "Technovation - Global Platform for Future Technologies and Innovation," has effectively set the tone for future areas of innovation for India's auto component industry as emerging technologies are poised to determine the future of mobility.

Over 1,400 new items were on display at the exhibition during the event, reiterating the industry's dedication to India's aim for transitioning to sustainable and green future mobility.

Some of the innovations and futuristic products on display at Auto Expo 2023 - Components Show included Low Weight Tailgate and Sunroof; Tyre Changing Attachment for EVs; Energy Efficient Power Control Units; Nano-Catalyst for Coating CDPF; Friction Motor Cooling System; Semi-Solid LiIon Cell; On-Board Carger (OBC); Digital Twin Benchmarking, Delta Costing and Iceberg 3.0; PVC Fabric Tarpauline; LSR Components for EVs.

The event was organised jointly by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

"The event created a lot of excitement amongst the visitors, who were busy with business meetings, networking, and forming new partnerships with Indian and global players present at the show."

"The Show ended on a positive note with the companies who were not able to get space, putting in their space requests in advance, and the majority of the participants seeking bookings for larger space at the next edition," a statement by the organizers said.

With inputs from Agencies.

