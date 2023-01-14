Auto Expo 2023: Advik Hi-Tech unveils 2025 roadmap with innovative product line-up | Image: Advik (Representative)

Advik Hi-Tech (Advik), auto component supplier, unveiled an expansive portfolio of its latest technology solutions spanning across ICE, Electric Vehicles, CNG & Hydrogen fuel segments at the 16th edition of the Auto Components Expo in Delhi.

As Advik transitions from a component manufacturer to an end-to-end systems solution provider, the company outlined its growth strategy for 2025 to double its growth in the next three years.

The company has earmarked a capex of about 500 crore rupees to meet its expansion requirements for product and capacity development over the next three years.

Some of the new products unveiled at the Expo by Advik include: - Latest (ICE) Product showcase: Next generation of oil pumps, water pumps, and vacuum pumps.

These products help meet the Euro 6 Emission norms and will bolster Advik's strong ICE portfolio globally, further. Also on display are the new generation EGR Valve, Solenoid Purge Valve, and Solenoid Air Secondary Valve.

These products will not only further reduce CO2 and particulate matter emissions but also improve the fuel efficiency of vehicles.

Advik also announced the launch of new Electric Oil Pumps and Electric Water Pumps with 3-way and 4-way control valves for improved thermal management and lubrication for ICE and Electric Vehicles.

This also includes an Electric Vacuum Pump to aid braking in Passenger cars and Commercial Vehicles in collaboration with Entecnia, Spain.

While in the Hydrogen fuel segment, Advik & H2X Global, Ltd., the Australian vehicle and powered products manufacturer introduced their patented Hydrogen Fuel Cell Power Generators to help advance the hydrogen projects in India and global markets with the initial focus on the Truck, Bus, and light commercial vehicles and stationary generator set markets.

Production is expected to commence by the middle of 2023 and the products will be marketed under the H2X brand.

The Advik-H2X collaboration will also undertake the application of Methanol fuel cells, providing another clean alternative to hydrogen in certain products, ensuring full capacity utilization of the fuel cell division of the company.

Both the above launches in both the CNG and Hydrogen fuel cell segment will help to forward Advik's vision to create an innovative and sustainable ecosystem of technologies and services for reducing emissions, thus helping to expand the adoption of more green and clean technologies for the future.

