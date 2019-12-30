‘Auto component sector may end fiscal negatively’

Mumbai: The automobile component industry is expected to end the current financial year on a negative note as it would be difficult for the segment to make a recovery in the second half after reporting a de-growth of 10% in the first six months, ACMA President Deepak Jain said.

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) also expects the first half of the next financial year to remain challenging for the industry.It, however, expects things to become relatively better in the second half of the next financial year.

Jain said, "So, the outlook would be that we would be basically going into negative. I am hopeful that the negative would not be double digit but single digit, as the second half performance should be better as compared with the first half."