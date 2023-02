Aurobindo Pharma fall by 7% due director’s arrested by ED in Delhi liquor policy case | Aurobindo

According to a regulatory filing, Aurobindo Pharma has approved the payment of 300 per cent dividend per share. For shares valued at Rs 1 per unit, the dividend to be paid comes to Rs 3 each.

February 17, 2023 has been set as the record date for interim divident payment, and it will be paid by March 3, 2023.