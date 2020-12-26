Aurobindo Pharma to make COVAXX’s Covid-19 vaccine for India, UNICEF

Aurobindo Pharma said it had entered into an agreement with US firm COVAXX’s to develop, COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine once developed is meant for supplies in India, to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) agency and non-exclusive supplies to other emerging markets.

The Phase 1 clinical trial for UB-612, the vaccine candidate, by COVAXX is underway. Phase 2/3 trials are expected to begin early in the first quarter of 2021 in Asia, Latin America and USA.

Aurobindo is a leading injectables and peptides manufacturer. The agreement thereby leverages Aurobindo’s existing development, commercial and manufacturing infrastructure for the first Multitope Peptide-based vaccine that utilizes normal refrigeration.

Managing Director N.Govindarajan said “This vaccine has immense potential in eliminating shedding and hence containing, the spread of the pandemic.”

According to the reports, Aurobindo and COVAXX have signed an exclusive license agreement under which the Hyderabad-based firm will develop, commercialise and manufacture the vaccine for India and UNICEF. Besides the exclusive rights, Aurobindo, under the agreement, has also got non-exclusive rights for other select emerging and developing markets.

Aurobindo will be produced the finished doses at its facilities in Hyderabad. The company has a capacity to manufacture 220 million doses in multi-dose presentation and building additional facilities that will more than double the capacity, to nearly 480 million doses, by June 2021.

COVAXX co-founder and CEO Mei Mei Hu said his company is committed to equitable distribution of UB-612 by prioritising emerging markets where the unmet need is greatest.

“During this global health crisis response, we must establish partners with the strongest capabilities, like Aurobindo, to prioritise the development and the delivery of our vaccine,” he said, while describing Aurobindo as the ideal partner to advance UB-612 in India and other emerging countries.