Aurobindo Pharma receives warning letter from US FDA for API facility

Aurobindo Pharma has received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its Hyderabad-based unit I, an API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) manufacturing facility.

This move follows the recent inspection of the facility by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) in August 2021, the company said.

The company added that it will be engaging with the regulator and is fully committed to resolving the issue at the earliest.

The company is committed to maintaining the highest quality manufacturing standards at all of its facilities across the globe, it stated.

The company believes that this will not impact the existing business from this facility.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 04:41 PM IST