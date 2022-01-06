Aurobindo Pharma launches COVID-19 treatment drug Molnupiravir

Aurobindo Pharma Limited has launched Covid-19 treatment drug Molnupiravir under brand name "Molnaflu" in India.

Molnupiravir is an antiviral medication that inhibits the replication of certain RNA viruses and is for treatment of adult patients hospitalised with COVID-19, under certain conditions.

Aurobindo had signed a bi-lateral non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Merck Sharpe Dohme, Singapore (MSD), to manufacture and supply Molnupiravir last year.

The product will be made at the company’s manufacturing facilities in India.

(with inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 12:17 PM IST