 Aurobindo Pharma Arm Eugia Pharma Receives USFDA Approval For Vancomycin Hydrochloride For Injection USP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAurobindo Pharma Arm Eugia Pharma Receives USFDA Approval For Vancomycin Hydrochloride For Injection USP

Aurobindo Pharma Arm Eugia Pharma Receives USFDA Approval For Vancomycin Hydrochloride For Injection USP

The approved product has an estimated market size of around US$ 34.4 million for the twelve months ending May 2023, according to IQVIA.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Aurobindo Pharma Arm Eugia Pharma Receives USFDA Approval For Vancomycin Hydrochloride For Injection USP | Image: Aurobindo Pharma (Representative)

Aurobindo Pharma Limited on Saturday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary company, Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited, has received a final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, 1.25 g/vial and 1.5 g/vial, Single-Dose Vial, which is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, by Mylan Laboratories Ltd., the company announced through an exchange filing.

The product is being launched in August 2023.

The approved product has an estimated market size of around US$ 34.4 million for the twelve months ending May 2023, according to IQVIA.

This is the 164th ANDA (including 8 tentative approvals received) out of Eugia Pharma Speciality Group (EPSG) facilities, manufacturing both oral and sterile specialty products.

Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP is indicated in adults and paediatric patients (neonates and older) for the treatment of Septicemia, Infective Endocarditis, Skin and Skin Structure Infections, Bone Infections and Lower Respiratory Tract Infections.

Aurobindo Pharma shares

The shares of Aurobindo Pharma on Friday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 840, down by 0.042 percent.

Read Also
Aurobindo Pharma Receives USFDA Approval For Saxagliptin Tablets
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPIs Take A Breather; Withdraw ₹2,000 Cr In First Week Of August

FPIs Take A Breather; Withdraw ₹2,000 Cr In First Week Of August

Aurobindo Pharma Arm Eugia Pharma Receives USFDA Approval For Vancomycin Hydrochloride For Injection...

Aurobindo Pharma Arm Eugia Pharma Receives USFDA Approval For Vancomycin Hydrochloride For Injection...

Power Finance Corporation’s Non-Convertible Debentures Lists On BSE

Power Finance Corporation’s Non-Convertible Debentures Lists On BSE

Punjab & Sind Bank Q1 Net Profit Falls 25% To Rs 153 Cr

Punjab & Sind Bank Q1 Net Profit Falls 25% To Rs 153 Cr

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Bank of Baroda Net Profit Rises To ₹4,452.10 Cr; Gujarat Fluorochemicals...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Bank of Baroda Net Profit Rises To ₹4,452.10 Cr; Gujarat Fluorochemicals...