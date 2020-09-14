Aug WPI inflation rises to 0.16 percent from -0.58 percent in July

WPI inflation was 1.17% in August 2019. The WPI inflation print for August is above the consensus estimate. According to the median of a Cogencis poll, wholesale inflation was seen at (-)0.3%. The food articles index rose 0.9% month-on-month in August on account of a 1.5% rise in the vegetable index. Food inflation edged down slightly to 4.07% from 4.32% the previous month. Further upward pressure came from the fuel and power index of the WPI, which increased 0.8% month-on-month.

Prices of manufactured products, which account for nearly two-thirds of the weight of the WPI, rose on an annual basis for the third consecutive month. Manufactured products inflation in August rose to 1.27%, with the index rising 0.6% from July. While WPI inflation rose in August, CPI inflation is seen largely unchanged. According to a Cogencis poll, CPI inflation is seen at 6.9% in August. In July, retail inflation had come in at 6.93%. Retail inflation data for August will be released later today.