Audit panel absolves CEO Parikh, CFO Roy

New Delhi: Global software major Infosys on Friday said its audit committee found no evidence of financial impropriety or executive miscount against chief executive Salil Parikh and Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy.

"I am pleased that after rigorous investigation, the audit committee has found no wrongdoing by the company or its executives," said Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani.

"The allegations are substantially without merit," said Infosys in a regulatory filing before releasing its Q3 results on Friday.

The audit committee roped in legal counsel Shardul Amarchand Mangaldad & Co and PricewaterhouseCoopers to come this conclusion.

The investigation team conducted 128 interviews with 77 persons, including relevant company personnel concerned with or mentioned in the allegations, Infosys said.

Anonymous Infosys employees calling themselves as ethical employees accused Parikh and Roy of financial manipulation, in addition to several other lapses.