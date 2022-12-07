e-Paper Get App
Audi to hike vehicle prices by up to 1.7% from Jan

The company said it is hiking the prices due to an increase in input and operational costs

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Audi announced on Wednesday that it will raise the prices of its model lineup by up to 1.7 percent beginning January 1, 2023.

"The primary objective of the company's business strategy focuses on a model that begets profitability and sustainability. The price correction is affected as a result of the rising supply-chain-related input and operational costs," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

The new price range for the company models is directed at maintaining the premium price positioning of the brand, ensuring sustainable growth of both the automaker and its dealer partners, he added.

Audi India's current line-up includes the petrol-powered A4, A6, A8 L, Q3, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback, and RSQ8.

The electric vehicle portfolio under the e-Tron brand comprises the e-Tron 50, e-Tron 55, e-Tron Sportback 55, e-Tron GT and RS e-Tron GT.

Mainstream passenger vehicle brands Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors have also announced plans to increase prices with effect from next month.

