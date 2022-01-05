Audi plans to launch new version of SUV Q7 next month in India

Audi is planning to launch the new version of SUV Q7 in India in February.

Audi reported a two-fold jump in retail sales at 3,293 units in India in 2021.The company had sold 1,639 units in 2020.

The company stated that it will maintain its good performance of last year.

Audi India stated that it has begun producing the new Q7 at Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra.

On the road ahead, Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon said, ''2022 is going to be another power-packed year for Audi India. We will continue to focus on our 'Strategy 2025' that focuses on customer centricity, digitalization, products and network.''

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 01:08 PM IST