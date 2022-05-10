Audi names PPS Motors as a new dealer partner for Kerala

Luxury carmaker Audi India on Tuesday said it has appointed PPS Motors Pvt Ltd as its new dealer partner in Kerala.

This partnership includes Audi Kochi, Audi Service Kozhikode, and Audi Service Trivandrum, effective May 1, 2022, the German carmaker said in a statement.

''Kerala is an extremely important market for Audi India, and we are confident that our partners PPS Motors will deliver exceptional services to customers in this region,'' Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

PPS Motors Dealer Principal Rajiv Sanghvi said: ''We have a long-standing partnership with Audi India and are extremely happy to extend this association to the Kerala market''.

With this continued association, the company looks forward to contributing in a major way to strengthening the presence of the Audi brand in Kerala, he added.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 12:55 PM IST