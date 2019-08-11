Audi: Future in petrol, electric vehicles; driving away from diesel

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker Audi is putting its bet on petrol, plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles in India, driving away from diesel cars, as the country gears up to adopt strict BS-VI emission norms from April next year, according to a top company official. With the automobile market currently on a downturn, Audi India expects sales to remain muted even next year and pick up only in 2021, stabilising after BS-VI implementation.
The company is gearing up to launch its full electric SUV e-tron in the early part of next year in sync with the government's push for electric mobility. "For India we want to launch the e-tron latest by 2020 beginning...We do believe that not only e-tron but even plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and petrol will define the path for Audi in India," the company's outgoing India head Rahil Ansari said. He said the company has witnessed a clear shift in demand from diesel to petrol vehicles here in India.
