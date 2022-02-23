Audi announces tech firm Verizon to add 5G connectivity to its vehicle lineup

Car maker Audi of America has announced that it is teaming up with communication technology company Verizon to add 5G connectivity to its vehicle lineup, estimated to begin with select models for the 2024 model year.

The collaboration brings embedded 5G Ultra-Wideband connectivity into Audi vehicles and provides the speed and telecommunication architecture necessary for highly personalised and augmented mobile services, new driver-assistance features and connectivity-enabled innovations for the automated future of driving.

"Audi was the first automaker to bring in-vehicle Wi-Fi to customers as well as 4G LTE connectivity in the 2015 A3, and we will be among the first to bring the next generation of connectivity to our customers in the US," Filip Brabec, senior VP, Product Planning, Audi of America, said in a statement

"We value our partnership with Verizon and their eagerness to push the boundaries of what's possible as cars continue to become even more connected," Brabec added.

The company said that 5G will enable passengers to download or stream entertainment at higher speeds and with better quality than ever before on their vehicle.

Vehicles will be able to receive firmware and software upgrades over the air -- much like a mobile phone -- to help ensure in-vehicle technology remains current and capable.

With 5G, infotainment and navigation systems can be enhanced with HD/3D mapping and video, cloud-based user profiles, and mobile retail capabilities, the company said.

Audi of America continues to collaborate with state departments of transportation, infrastructure providers, and technology providers to develop direct C-V2X communication that can protect vulnerable road users, including pedestrians, school children, road maintenance crews, and cyclists.

(With inputs from IANS)

