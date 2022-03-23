AU Small Finance Bank ties up with Tata Motors for its passenger vehicles finance solutions

AU Small Finance Bank, Small Finance Bank, today signed an agreement with Tata Motors offering finance options to customers on the company’s New Forever range of passenger cars and UVs.

This scheme will offer maximum financing on the vehicle as per each individual’s requirements, it said in a company statement. Customers can also enjoy the benefit of unique EMI options with a repayment tenor of up to seven years, it added.

The Bank has designed certain exclusive features for Tata Motors car buyers availing the car finance option. This offer is applicable to a spectrum of customers like salaried, self-employed professionals, self-employed non-professionals, Agri and Dairy farmers etc. including new to credit customers. Furthermore, customers can also apply for a car loan via AU 0101 App to avail pre-approved offers.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhaskar Karkera, Head of Wheels Business, AU Small Finance Bank, “With this association, we are hopeful to leverage the extensive reach of both the brands in rural, semi-urban and urban markets and empower many Indians to fulfil their dreams of owning their vehicles. The Bank’s tie-up with Tata Motors will be a win-win for customers as they can access best-in-class personal mobility solutions with the finest finance option from AU Bank.

"Customers will get attractive pre-approved offers at competitive pricing using AU 0101 App. With Electric Vehicles demand on the upswing, we are also excited to help contribute to a greener, brighter future by providing finance for such emission-friendly mobility.”

Commenting on the association, Ramesh Dorairajan, Senior General Manager – Network Management & EV Sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said, “We are delighted to partner with AU Small Finance Bank, India’s largest Small Finance Bank, to make our extensive range of vehicles available to a larger set of customers, with easy financing and flexible repayment options. This tie up is in line with Tata Motors’ aim to make mobility solutions more affordable and accessible for individuals and families at beneficial rates.”

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 04:38 PM IST