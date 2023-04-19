AU Small Finance Bank receives RBI nod to deal in foreign exchange | Wikipedia

AU Small FInance Bank Limited on Wednesday received a nod from the Reserve Bank of India to act as a Authorised Dealer Category-I to deal in foreign exchange, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company was granted the licence under section 10 of FEMA, 1999. The company will be able to deal in foreign exchange subject to compliance with applicable regulations.

AU Small Finance Bank shares

The shares of AU Small Finance Bank Limited on Wednesday at 2:35 pm IST were at Rs 677.45, down by 2.25 per cent.