AU Small Finance Bank Allots 84,845 Equity Shares As Stock options

AU Small Finance Bank on Wednesday announced the allotment of 84,845 equity shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filling.

The number of equity shares were allotted as 22,473 under ESOP 2016, 56,423 equity shares under ESOP 2018 and 5,949 equity shares under ESOP 2020.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 10 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Bank increased to to Rs. 6,67,01,53,450.

AU Small Finance Bank Shares

The shares of AU Small Finance Bank o Wednesday at 3;30pm IST were at Rs 747.40, up by 0.27 percent.

