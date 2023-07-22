AU Bank Net Profit Grows By 44% YoY To ₹387 Cr In Q1FY24 | Wikipedia

The Board of Directors of AU Small Finance Bank Limited at its meeting held on Saturday, approved the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

AU Bank saw growth across its assets and deposits with profitability growing by 44% on a YoY basis supported by a strong NII growth of 28% YoY.

Profitability

The Bank’s pre-provisioning operating profit (PPoP) for Q1’FY24 grew 39% YoY to ₹546 Crore compared to ₹ 394 Crore in Q1’FY23. The net profit at ₹387 Crore in Q1’FY24 grew 44% YoY compared to ₹268 Crore in Q1’FY23.

The Bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) grew 28% YoY to ₹1,246 Crore compared to ₹976 Crore during Q1’FY23. Net Interest Margin (NIM) for Q1’FY24 stood at 5.7% compared to 5.9% in Q1’FY23. The Return on Asset (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) stood at 1.7% and 13.8% respectively.

Deposits

The total deposits grew 27% YoY to ₹69,315 Crore compared to ₹54,631 Crore in Q1FY23. The current account deposits increased by 47% YoY in Q1FY24 whereas savings account deposits saw an increase of 11% YoY.

The Bank had a Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 151% as on March 31, 2023, and thus the focus in Q1FY24 was to consume this excess liquidity instead of growing high-cost deposits. Accordingly, in June 2023, the Bank reduced its peak deposit rates by 25 basis points across savings and retail term deposits. The retail term deposits saw a growth of 8% on QoQ basis.

Advances

The Bank’s Gross advances grew by 29% YoY to ₹ 63,635 Crore in Q1’FY24 compared to ₹ 49,349 Crore in Q1FY23. Of the total advances, Vehicle Loan contributes 33% and Secured Business Loans (SBL), Home Loan as well as Commercial Banking Loans contribute 30%, 7% and 21% respectively,

Asset Quality

Bank’s asset quality improved on YoY basis with GNPA at 1.76% in Q1’FY24 vs 1.96% in Q1FY23. On a QoQ basis, GNPA increased 10bps from 1.66% as on Q4FY23. The QoQ growth in GNPA is seasonal in nature with Q1 being a sluggish quarter historically. Net NPA stood at 0.55% of the Net advances in Q1FY24 vs 0.56% in Q1FY23. Provision coverage ratio remain at 73% including technical write off and floating provision.

“The first quarter of FY24 saw improved macro environment with moderating inflation, narrowing current account deficit and rising foreign exchange reserves. The rural economy also continued to recover and the monsoon is likely to support the credit demand in rural and semi-urban areas. I am quite optimistic about the Indian economy and the banking sector looks poised for sustained period of growth," said Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank.

