Atul Auto's Total Sales Rise By 18.10% To 2,662 Units In September |

Atul Auto Limited on Monday announced the vehicle sales performance figures of the Company for the month of September 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Sales for the Month of September

For the month of September 2023, the company reported total sales of 2,662 units. This marks an increase compared to the same month in the previous fiscal year, 2022-23, which saw sales of 2,254 units. This represents a substantial growth of 18.10 percent in sales for the month of September.

Year-to-Date (YTD) Sales (April to September)

The sales performance for the fiscal year as a whole, which includes the period from April to September, the total sales for this YTD period in 2023-24 amounted to 10,465 units.

In contrast, during the same YTD period in the previous fiscal year, 2022-23, the company had recorded sales of 11,309 units. This reflects a decrease of 7.46 percent in sales for the fiscal year up to September 2023.

Read Also Tata Motors Registers Total Sales Of 2,43,024 Units In Q2 FY24

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)