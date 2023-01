Atul Auto sales jump 28% on year to 2,151 units in December | Image credit: Atul Auto (Representative)

Atul Auto Ltd's sales for December jumped 27.8% on year to 2,151 units, according to an exchange filing.

The sales were 4.5% lower than 2,253 units sold in November.

For Apr-Dec, the company's sales were at 18,065 units, up 57.1% from the corresponding period a year ago.