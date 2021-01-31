Attention, PNB customers! These ATMs will stop working from tomorrow — here's all you need to know

From tomorrow (i.e. Monday, February 1), the Punjab National Bank (PNB) will be implementing its changed policy for withdrawing money from ATMs.

This is being considered a 'giant step' since from tomorrow onwards, PNB customers will be unable to withdraw money from non-EMV ATM machines. The measure has been taken by the bank in an attempt to check ATM frauds.

The Punjab National Bank also took to its official handle on Twitter to inform its customers of the change that will be implemented from tomorrow.

"To protect our esteemed customers from fraudulent ATM activities, PNB will be restricting transactions (financial and non-financial) from Non-EMV ATM machines from February 1, 2021 Go Digital, Stay Safe!" PNB tweeted.