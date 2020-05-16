Atma Nirbhar – Doesn’t it mean self-sufficiency and promoting honest ways of doing business?

What India needs is finding ways to do business, honestly and efficiently. The government has sidestepped this issue entirely.

And it is then that the expenditure programme of the government begins to deepen the furrows on the brow. And you realise the fourth problem. Money should have been spent to galvanise existing industries so that they become the best in the world. There is little sign of this impetus in the present package announced.

On the contrary, the government appears to do nothing to officials who retard the growth of business. Take for instance the HCQ (hydroxy chloroquine) tablets that India now looks at with pride. Do remember, that despite India having export orders, the government banned exports. India realised only in the first week of April -- when the US twisted India’s arms for supply of HCQ tablets -- that it could be an exporter of Covid-19 related medicines.

Somebody needs to be sacked for taking away that opportunity from Indian exporters, without first assessing domestic production and demand capabilities. Yet, nobody has been hauled up. Obviously, no economic package can work unless people who thwart Indians from doing business properly are first punished. The unwillingness to act against errant officers is legendary. Remember how the officer who gave a permit to the Wadhawans to travel out of Mumbai despite a pending bail, and even a lockdown in place, remains unpunished.

There is a fifth problem. The government tries to show that it is doing a favour in getting the Income Tax to refund moneys owed to taxpayers. That is what Atma Nirbhar Part I seeks to do. The government has decided to refund all pending income tax refunds of up to Rs.5 lakh. But why were they not refunded till now? Does it need an emergency like Covid-19 to order income tax refunds to be made immediately?

Ditto with the implementation of the “Special Refund and Drawback Disposal Drive” for all pending refund and drawback claims. The government states that both the measures (IT refunds and Special refund will involve around Rs.18,000 crore.

Then there is the problem of teaching people to become dishonest. For instance, the Rs. 3 lakh crores Collateral-free Automatic Loans for Business, including MSME, is a good idea provided there is some mechanism to ensure that the loans are paid back. Even in 1982, the loan melas -- announced by Indira Gandhi, then prime minister of India -- were collateral-free . Everybody knew that this amount would not get returned. If you want to give away money, do so directly, as an upfront grant. Don’t introduce methods that will only lead to theft. The 1982 loan mela ushered in a banking crisis which has got worse with each passing decade, you now get that queasy feeling that the banking sector could be in big trouble very soon.

It would have been better if the government merely gave MSMEs a support of say 5% of turnover as a non-refundable grant. The government should not teach anyone to become dishonest. The present provisions allow for money to be taken without collateral, which is an invitation to becoming dishonest.

Then there is the double talk on labour. The government wants to put money into the hands of employers so that they do not dismiss their workers. But at the same time, at least three (BJP ruled) states abolish laws which will actually encourage employers to dismiss their workers when they want to. By this double speak on labour, the government is playing good-cop-bad-cop. It confuses both investors and labour unions. It is duplicitous. You do not make an Atma Nirbhar India without first putting up a face that can be trusted.

Ideally, the government should have done three things first.

First, it should have put up an audit mechanism for all pandemic related expenditure – including those from the PM Cares fund (which, unlike the PM National Relief Fund, is outside the purview of the CAG audit). The larger the fund disbursal, the stronger should the audit provisions be. The absence of such provisions is certainly a cause for worry.