Atma Nirbhar Bharat: A self reliant India is a self resilient India

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in his most recent address to the nation shared his dreams for a New India. The focus of the Prime Minister to become Atma Nirbhar or self-reliant which in turn shall enhance our resilience, resilience to any and every kind of economic shocks that may occur around the globe but not impact the Indian mainland is commendable. For it is reliance on self that shall beget resilience in self.

If the very topic or the concept of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ is to be deliberated, the history of this magnanimous nation has been definitely a witness of the same. One of the most important aspects or movements which rendered the India independent was its Swadeshi Movement, which was lead by Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

The end result of the movement was that not only did India gain Independence, but at the same time, each enterprise, however big or small, realised its true potential and partnered in the growth story of the nation.

While the gates of the country were opened for foreign investment decades ago, the Make in India campaign launched a few years ago by the Government comes across as one such step to getting back to the roots.

The modern-day agenda of Atma Nirbhar Bharat comes with a tag line which reads ‘tough times require tough decisions’. And that said, the entire schema of developing a self-reliant nation with a package sum amounting to 10 per cent of the country’s GDP, which rest on the five pillars of Economy, Infrastructure, System, Demography and Demand.

The decision to invest strategically in all these sectors of the economy, seems to have struck a fine balance between managing the fiscal position and providing much needed support to the economy by reducing the immediate cash outgo while simultaneously extending support to the entities and intermediaries with sufficient liquidity.

With each agenda, programme and scheme rolled out by the Government of India, each individual, business, professional and professional body need to understand and realise their responsibilities as partners in the growth of the nation. The professionals serving the nation with extreme forthrightness need to come forward and lead the nation on making the nation self-reliant or ‘Atma Nirbhar’.

To put it comprehensively, the dawn of a new India is possible only when each one of us stands hand in hand with this notion and this idea of the Government of India and takes all the steps possible in marching ahead on the path of holistic growth of the nation. And it is with these combined efforts on the part of all of us, we shall mark the Dawn of a New India – An Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

For as the old saying goes, “Dependence on others makes us lose, while reliance on self gains for us everything.”

The author of the piece is the National President of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India