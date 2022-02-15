Ather Energy partners with Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022

Ather Energy, dlectric scooter manufacturer, confirmed a multi-year partnership with the newly formed Indian Premier League (IPL) Ahmedabad franchise - Gujarat Titans, as their principal partner. The strategic partnership starting from this season will see the Ather Energy brand on the front of the Gujarat Titans’ official team jerseys, it said in a statement.

Ather Energy was founded in 2013 by a couple of young IIT Madras alumni, Tarun Mehta, and Swapnil Jain. Buoyed by strong demand for EV scooters in the country, Ather Energy has surged ahead, registering 20 percent month-on-month sales growth over the past year, it said in the statement. To cater to the growing demand, Ather Energy is expanding its retail presence across the country.

Why partnership with Gujarat Titans?

Through this strategic partnership with Gujarat Titans, Ather Energy aims to build a strong fan following across the country and accelerate the faster adoption of smart and intelligent EV scooters across the country, it said.

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer Ather Energy said “We are thrilled to partner with the Gujarat Titans team, who will make their debut in IPL in the upcoming season. Being relative newcomers in our respective fields, what binds us are shared values of fearlessness and positivity, and a hunger to make a difference in our highly competitive environments. Ather is rapidly expanding across the country, with a presence in 24 cities and expected to be across more than 100 cities over the next 12 months. The scale and reach of IPL provides a great platform for us to rapidly drive awareness and familiarity for the brand across the country, as we expand our geographic footprint. But beyond just reach numbers, the IPL has the unique advantage of being a sporting event whose appeal cuts across age and gender boundaries, engaging the entire household. This gives us the opportunity to introduce our scooters to a larger audience and accelerate the adoption of EVs across the country”

Colonel Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer Gujarat Titans said, “The blend of youthfulness and strategic thinking that Ather Energy projects resonates with us as a team as we embark on a journey with youthful spirit and determination in mind to make our mark in the league. We hope to work together with great synergy to achieve our goals.”

Team Gujarat Titans

As one of the two newest teams to join the league, Gujarat Titans has been actively building the squad, coaching and management team. Hardik Pandya has been appointed as Team Captain, with spin wizard Rashid Khan and young batting talent Shubman Gill also selected as squad members. In the recently concluded IPL auction, the Gujarat Titans team have roped in leading cricketers such as Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, David Miller and Vijay Shankar. The cricket team management will be led by Vikram Solanki, who will hold the position of Director of Cricket, with Ashish Nehra as the Head Coach. Gary Kirsten will act as the Titans’ Mentor and Batting Coach.

Ather Energy plans to increase production capacity

Over the next three years, Ather plans to increase its annual production capacity to one million scooters from four lakhs by the end of 2022, install 5,000 fast chargers across India, develop new products and increase its network to 600 stores. This partnership will now allow Ather Energy to tell the story of its breakthrough product with a breakthrough team and will help enhance awareness, build credibility, and trust.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 01:23 PM IST