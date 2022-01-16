ATF price hiked by 4.2%; petrol and diesel prices unchanged

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) was hiked by 4.2%, the second increase in rates this month warranted by firming international oil prices, while petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 72nd day in a row.

ATF price was increased by 3,232.87 per kilolitre, or 4.25%, to Rs 79,294.91 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Rates were hiked by Rs 2,039.63 per kl, or 2.75%, to Rs 76,062.04 per kl on January 1.

ATF price had peaked to Rs. 80,835.04 per kl in mid-November before it was cut on December 1 and 15 by a total of Rs. 6,812.25 per kl or 8.4%.



