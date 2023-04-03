At Rs 16.61 lakh crore, personal and corporate income tax beats expectations for FY23 at

In February, India cheered Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement that people earning less than Rs 7 lakh a year won't need to pay income tax. She also introduced new tax slabs to encourage more people to pay taxes, in a country where only 5 per cent people are income tax payers.

As the changes are set to take effect from FY24, the direct tax collection for FY23 has surpassed expectations at Rs 16.6 lakh crore.

Individual tax payers close to corporates

With this inflow of taxes on corporate and personal income, the figure has surpassed expectations for the fiscal year by 0.7 per cent.

At Rs 3.07 lakh crore, the refunds issued went up by 37.42 per cent, while gross direct tax without adjusting refunds was up 20 per cent as compared to FY22.

Corporate and personal income tax almost had an equal share in the direct taxes for FY23 at Rs 10.04 lakh crore and Rs 9.61 lakh crore respectively.

Could impact outlook for the future

With this corporate taxes for FY23 were up 16.9 per cent compared to the previous year, while income tax registered a 24.2 per cent surge.

Above expectation collections for FY23 means that the government has cut its forecast from a 10.5 per cent rise in direct tax inflows to 9.8 per cent growth.

The numbers could also be higher, since the figures released by the Ministry of Finance are only provisional.