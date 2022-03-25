Astral Limited associates with Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians in T20 League

Astral Limited (Astral; erstwhile Astral Poly Technik Ltd, Astral; part of the Astral group) today said that it has associated with three marquee teams – Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

While the company will be the official sponsor of the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings, it will act as an Associate Sponsor for the new team from Gujarat- Gujarat Titans and five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Astral has been at the forefront of partnerships, collaborations and sponsorship deals across various gamut of sporting events in the country including teams in the previous seasons of the T20 league, teams in the Pro-Kabbadi League and is focused on developing an ecosystem for nurturing and stimulating young talent across the country, it said in a statement.

Commenting on the partnership, Kairav Engineer, VP Business Development, said, “We have always strived to marry Business and sports in larger scheme of things. Cricket and Bollywood are two important aspects of our culture. This homegrown league is one of the largest and most celebrated sporting festivals in India. We wanted Astral to be a part of every Indian’s journey, and since this league is one of the most viewed sporting events, it was a perfect platform.” he added

The T20 League commences from March 26, 2022 and will be played in Mumbai and Pune.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 06:31 PM IST