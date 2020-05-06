Aster Labs starts Coronavirus RT-PCR test in Bengaluru

Diagnostics arm of Aster DM Healthcare, Aster Labs, will be conducting RT-PCR confirmatory test service for Covid-19 in Bengaluru. At present, the city has around 12 private and public laboratories offering RT-PCR test for Coronavirus.

“We at Aster Labs remain committed to protect India, as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud to contribute our scientific expertise and resources in supporting the nation in this hour of need,” said Harish Pillai, CEO of Aster India.

Aster DM Healthcare is the the largest integrated healthcare network in Gulf Cooperation Council.

In Bengaluru, five government laboratories that are functioning include Command Hospital (Air Force); Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute; National Institute of Virology, Bangalore Field Unit; Indian Institute of Science; and National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences. Meanwhile, other laboratories are from private sector namely Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory; Cancyte Technologies Pvt Ltd; Central Diagnostic Lab; Syngene International Limited; Department of Lab Medicine, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd.; Aster Clinical Lab LLP; and Microbiological Lab.