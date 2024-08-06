 Assets Worth ₹3.86 Lakh Crore Monetised In 3 Years To FY24; Coal Sector Highest Contributor
Assets Worth ₹3.86 Lakh Crore Monetised In 3 Years To FY24; Coal Sector Highest Contributor

"During the period 2021-22 to 2023-24, transactions with aggregate monetisation value of Rs 3.86 lakh crore in terms of accruals or private investment were completed," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
article-image
Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The government on Monday said assets worth Rs 3.86 lakh crore have been monetised in three years to 2023-24, with a major chunk coming from the coal sector.

"During the period 2021-22 to 2023-24, transactions with aggregate monetisation value of Rs 3.86 lakh crore in terms of accruals or private investment were completed," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary

He also gave sector-wise details of the funds mobilised during the three-year period.

The coal sector that continues to provide for most of India's energy requirements topped the charts.

The coal sector that continues to provide for most of India's energy requirements topped the charts.

Asset monetisation worth over Rs 1.54 lakh crore happened in the coal sector, followed by roads (Rs 81,556 crore), power (Rs 33,512 crore), mines (Rs 32,651 crore), petroleum and natural gas (Rs 28,587 crore) and railways (Rs 20,417 crore).

Further, assets worth Rs 12,979 crore were monetised in the shipping sector, Rs 9,800 crore in the urban sector, Rs 8,033 crore in warehousing, Rs 2,663 crore in civil aviation and Rs 1,452 crore in telecom

