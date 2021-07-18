Asset quality, other factors hindering monetary transmission to bank rates: RBI bulletin

Although transmission of deposit and lending rates has significantly improved in recent times, several factors continue to obstruct effective monetary transmission to these bank rates, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said.

The RBI Bulletin for July 2021 noted that the central bank has made several attempts to improve the effectiveness of monetary transmission by refining the process of interest rates setting by banks.

Noting that the recent developments in respect of transmission to deposit and lending rates has shown improvement, it said: "However, there are several factors which continue to impede monetary transmission to deposit and lending rates of banks."

The factors include mismatch of banks' assets and liabilities, competitive pressure for small savings schemes, and assets quality of scheduled commercial banks.