Assam Govt ink MOU with NDDB for Rs 2,000 crore dairy project

The Assam government has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to set up a joint venture company to execute a Rs 2,000 crore project to process 10 lakh litres of milk per day.

As part of the development project, more than 15,000 high milk-yielding Gir cows will be inducted into Assam.

Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala, two cattle-feed and organic manure manufacturing units would be set up under this MOU.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that six new milk processing units would be set up in seven years to increase the earnings of the dairy farmers.

In the six new proposed milk processing units, milk from more than 4,100 dairy cooperative societies will be processed, packed and marketed.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 03:23 PM IST