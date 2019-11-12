Asianet offers cable TV pack full of surprises, 100 channels and free STB at Rs 150

Asianet, Kerala’s leading service provider is offering a great deal to its customers. The company is giving out free Set-Top boxes to its customers with 100 channels at just Rs 150 for a month. Additional 18% GST that will be added to Rs 150.

The offer is a limited time-period offer and will expire after December 31, 2019. To avail the offer, customers will have to pay Rs 999 as deposit charges. The deposit money will be refunded after three years, however, the company will also take away the Set-Top Box (STB) at the end of the three years.

Another alternative to the refund and taking away of the STB scheme is that customers can opt to not claim the refund after three years and keep the STB with them.

“Deposit will be refunded to subscribers after the period of three years from the date of the subscription provided STB is returned in good working conditions and all dues are cleared,” the Asianet said.

Another catch in this full scheme full of surprises is that the offer can only be availed by new Asianet customers. After December 31, 2019, Asianet confirmed that customers will have to pay the entire Cable TV channel charges.

Additionally, if the customers select more channels or other A-la-Carte channels, “the price of the pack will be increased as well,” Telecom Talk reported.

Further, this Cable TV pack will include 83 FTA channels and 17 paid channels. The latter includes Asianet, Surya, Zee Keralam, Flowers, Surya Movies, Asianet Movies, Asianet Plus, Surya Music, Surya Comedy. This paid channel’s list also includes Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Kochu TV, Star Sports First, NGC, NGC Wild, Star Sports 3 and News 18 Malayalam.