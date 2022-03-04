Asian stocks drop after Ukraine nuclear plant attack

Share prices have tumbled in Asia after a fire broke out earlier in the day at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the largest in Europe, BBC reported.



Tokyo and Hong Kong faced the steepest falls, with Japan's benchmark Nikkei index 2.5 percent lower and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong down by 2.6 percent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan tumbled as much as 1.6 percent to 585.5, the lowest level since November 2020, taking the year-to-date losses to 7 percent. It regained some losses but was still down 1.4 percent. "Markets don't want a contagion effect and more European countries impacted by the crisis," said Menon. "If investors are looking to buy, they need to have a strong and long-term risk appetite."

Stock markets across Asia were in a sea of red, with Japan losing 2.6%, South Korea 1.3%, China 0.7% and Hong Kong 2.7% while commodities-heavy Australia was down 0.7%. S&P 500 futures shed 0.9% and Nasdaq futures fell 1%. Overnight, Wall Street ended lower as investors remained on edge over the Ukraine crisis, while rising prices of commodities also weighed on market sentiment.

Oil prices rose in Asia morning trade, with Brent crude above $112 a barrel.

The fire happened after Russian troops shelled the plant.

Ukraine emergency services said initially they were blocked from getting to the scene, but later managed to access the plant and put out the fire.

Some investor concerns were eased after officials said the plant's safety was "secured".

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 11:47 AM IST