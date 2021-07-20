Asian Paints Q1 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 574.30 cr on robust revenue; shares end 6% higher

Asian Paints on Tuesday reported an over two-fold increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 574.30 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, on account of higher revenue from operations.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 219.61 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company's stock gained 6.04 per cent to close at Rs 3,159.20 on the BSE on the back of strong earnings. During the day, it zoomed 6.66 per cent to Rs 3,178 -- its 52-week high.

Its revenue from operations during April-June 2021 jumped 91.1 per cent to Rs 5,585.36 crore as against Rs 2,922.66 crore in the same period previous fiscal, Asian Paints said in a regulatory filing.