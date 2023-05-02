Ashok Leyland's reports a 10% jump in total sales in April 2023 | Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland Limited in April 2023 sold 12,974 units with a jump of 10 per cent in comparison to the 11,847 units sold in the same month in the last fiscal, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company sold a total of 6,831 Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles Trucks, which is 4 per cent down from the earlier 7,084 units sold in April 2022. The sales of M&HCV buses went up by 82 per cent with 1,102 units sold against 604 units sold in the same period of the previous year. In total the sales of M&HCV rose by 3 per cent.

Ashok Leyland in April sold 5,041 light commercial vehicles, up by 21 per cent in comparison to 4,159 units sold in the same month in 2022.

Domestic sales

In the domestic market the vehicle sales rose by 10 per cent to 12,366 units against 11,197 units sold in April 2022. The automaker sold 6,656 M&HCV trucks, 766 M&HCV buses and 4,944 LCVs. There was a hike of 186 per cent in the sales on M&HCV vehicles.

Ashok Leyland shares

The shares of Ashok Leyland on Tuesday at 11:26 am were at Rs 143.75, down by 1.51 per cent.