Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 03:09 PM IST

Ashok Leyland sales down 2% to 12,518 units in December 2021

Agencies
Ashok Leyland had sold 12,760 units in the same month in 2020./ Representational image |

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday reported a 2 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales to 12,518 units in December 2021.

The company had sold 12,760 units in the same month in 2020, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 3 per cent at 11,493 units in the month under review, as against 11,855 units in December 2020, it added.

However, medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were up 9 per cent at 6,752 units in December 2021, compared to 6,173 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of light commercial vehicles in the domestic market were down 17 per cent at 4,741 units, as against 5,682 units in December 2020, the company said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 03:09 PM IST
