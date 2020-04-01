Ashok Leyland March auto sales plunge 90% at 2,179 units

The company had sold 21,535 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic vehicles sales stood at 1,787 units in March against 20,521 units in the year-ago period, registering a decline of 91 per cent.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) sales in domestic market were down 90 per cent at 1,498 units last month, as compared to 15,235 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales last month stood at 289 units as compared to 5,286 units in March 2019, down 95 per cent, the company said.