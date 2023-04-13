Ashok Leyland launches e-Marketplace for Used Commercial Vehicles, Re-AL | Image: Ashok Leyland (Representative)

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and a commercial vehicle manufacturer, launched its e-marketplace for Used Commercial Vehicles, the company announced through an exchange filing. The marketplace will aid customers in exchanging Used Vehicles and upgrading them to new Ashok Leyland trucks and buses. By leveraging this digital platform, Ashok Leyland hopes to increase transparency in the otherwise disorganized used vehicle ecosystem.

The e-marketplace will offer customers with a range of features to easily find vehicles of their choice, such as verified vehicle images, validated documents as well as evaluation reports. Additionally, in a few simple clicks, sellers can list their vehicles for liquidation.

Commenting on this new digital initiative, Mr. Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, “The Used Commercial Vehicle industry is ripe for disruption. Leveraging our digital platforms, there are many opportunities for us to provide customer centric solutions. This Used Vehicle e-marketplace solution marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey, and this will help us add significant value in the customer life cycle.”

Sharing his views on the Used Vehicle digital platform, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, President – MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “The Used Vehicle business is a key focus area for us as it enables our customers to liquidate their vehicles with better resale value. We believe this e-marketplace will help in enhancing the overall customer experience in exchanging their old vehicles for brand new Ashok Leyland trucks and buses by bringing a level of ease, transparency into the process and thereby building trust.”

With its deep industry expertise, strong partnerships and customer-centric approach, Ashok Leyland is well positioned in the digital transformation of the commercial vehicle industry. The e-marketplace is a testament to its commitment to innovation, excellence and customer success.