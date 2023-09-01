Ashok Leyland Domestic Sales In August Rises 10%; Total Sales Jumps 9% |

Ashok Leyland Limited in August 2023 sold 14,545 units with a jump of 9 per cent in comparison to the 13,301 units sold in the same month in the last fiscal, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company witnessed an increase in sales of Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV) trucks, with a total of 7,709 units sold in August 2023. This represents a 9 percent growth compared to the 7,671 units sold in August 2022. Additionally, sales of M&HCV buses experienced an impressive surge, rising by 110 percent as 1,304 units were sold, compared to 620 units in the same period the previous year. Overall, the combined sales of M&HCV vehicles showed a substantial 17 percent increase, reaching a total of 9,013 units.

Ashok Leyland in August sold 5,532 light commercial vehicles (LCV), up by 2 per cent in comparison to 5,630 units sold in the same month in 2022.

Domestic sales

In the domestic market the vehicle sales rose by 10 per cent to 15576 units against 14121 units sold in August 2022.The automaker achieved a balanced sales performance across various categories, with 7,822 units of M&HCV trucks, 1,941 units of M&HCV buses, and 5,813 units of LCVs sold.

There was a marginal 1 percent increase in the sales of M&HCV vehicles, while the sales of LCVs remained relatively stable. However, the standout performance was witnessed in the M&HCV bus segment, where sales surged impressively by 84 percent, reflecting a substantial jump. Furthermore, the sales of M&HCV trucks also showed healthy growth, with a 7 percent increase in comparison to the previous year's figures.

