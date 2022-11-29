e-Paper Get App
Ashok Leyland appoints Sanjay V Jorapur as President, Head HR

Jorapur succeeds Amanpreet Singh, who would now move on to a senior role at Hinduja Group in Mumbai

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 03:23 PM IST
Image Source: Wikipedia
Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland has appointed Sanjay V Jorapur as its president and head-human resources, the city-headquartered company said on Tuesday.

He earlier served HFCL Group as its president, group human resources, the statement said.

Jorapur succeeds Amanpreet Singh, who would now move on to a senior role at Hinduja Group in Mumbai.

"Sanjay joins a strong leadership team and brings close to three decades of rich experience to Ashok Leyland. People are foundational pillars for us to achieve our vision." Ashok Leyland executive chairman Dheeraj G Hinduja said.

Sanjay will drive the 'People' agenda in line with contemporary global practices and steer the company's human resources strategy in the current transformational context, Hinduja said.

Jorapur has leadership level experience in technology, engineering and automation domains.

