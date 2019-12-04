Ashok Leyland announces non-working days for Dec

New Delhi: Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland said the company proposes to observe non-working days in a few plants in December to align production at its facilities in line with market demand.

"We hereby inform you that in order to align production in line with the market demand for our products, the company proposes to observe non-working days ranging 2-12 days in few plants during December 2019", it said.

The automaker has been adjusting production at its facilities over the last few months following the automobile slowdown.

Several automobile firms including Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, TVS Group firm Sundaram-Clayton had announced similar non-working days in the past.