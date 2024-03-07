 'Revoke License For BharatPe If Found Guilty': Ashneer Grover To RBI
Grover in a letter addressed to the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on March 6 alleges that BharatPe has intentionally engaged in fraudulent actions by rehiring Bhavik Koladiya within the fintech company.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Ashneer Grover | BharatPe

Ashneer Grover, an Indian entrepreneur known for his contributions to the startup sector and the co-founder and former Managing Director of BharatPe has wrote a letter to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) requesting an inquiry into the company's shareholding, according to The Economic Times report.

Fraud Allegations: Koladiya's rehiring

In his letter, Grover asserts that during the fiscal year 2022-23, co-founder Shashvat Nakrani transferred shares to Koladiya, who had previously faced indictment in the US for wire fraud.

Share transfer controversy

Grover also questioned whether Bhavik Koladiya's presence on BharatPe's cap table during the license application would have influenced regulatory decisions, especially regarding the 49 per cent stakes in Unity Small Finance Bank and Liquiloans. Grover also highlighted Shashvat Nakrani's share transfer of 11.7 per cent, approximately Rs 600 crore, to Koladiya in 2022-23, emphasizing Koladiya's prior indictment in the US for wire fraud in 2013, as per The Economic Times.

License Revocation Demands

Grover also demanded that if proven guilty, BharatPe's licenses should be revoked, and the entire board should be barred from holding any leadership roles in RBI-regulated entities. Additionally, he calls for the blacklisting of venture firms connected to the fintech company.

Grover's Letter to Delhi Police and Travel Restrictions

Prior to the letter to the RBI Governor, Grover also wrote a to the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing, aiming to quash the FIR accusing him of fraud, citing the Deloitte audit report clearing any fraudulent activities. Despite facing prior travel restrictions and a look-out circular issued on November 6 last year, Grover and his wife, Madhuri Jain, were denied permission to travel to London, where the couple had been invited as guest speakers at the London School of Economics (LSE).

Grover also reposted the Economic Times report today on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), highlighting Ashneer Grover's letter to the RBI seeking a probe into BharatPe’s shareholding.

